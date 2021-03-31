MadameNoire Featured Video

We missed the memo that it’s gap-closing season. After TV personality Nina Parker debuted her new gap-less smile recently, another popular gap-toothed star has decided to part ways with their defining look.

Michael Strahan, who said the change was “50 years in the making,” debuted his new smile to fans on Tuesday. In a video of the process, he talked about deciding to close the gap while knowing that if he let people know ahead of time, everyone would tell him not to.

“If I go home and say I’m going to do it it will be ‘don’t do it.’ If I post it will be ‘don’t do it.’ If I talk to my friends it will be ‘don’t do it.’ If I talk to my business partner, it will be like ‘don’t do it.’ But I gotta do what I want to do for myself now,” he said.

He shared the transformation with the caption “I did it. #GoodbyeGap.”

Strahan’s reaction was shock when the process was done and he looked in the mirror. He loved it, and admittedly, he looks good with it closed, though he looked handsome with the gap, too.

Strahan had previously come close to changing his gap early in his NFL career, but had a change of heart.

“I was really close to closing it up,” he shared with ELLE in 2020. “I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man.”