Michael Strahan Accuses Ex-Wife Of Abusing Twin Daughters, Files For Primary Custody

Michael Strahan has filed for primary custody of his teenage twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, after accusing his ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan, of abusing them.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former football star and “Good Morning America” host is alleging that Jean has been inflicting both physical and emotional abuse on the girls. He went on to say that he has proof that Jean has been engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years,” which he will disclose in sealed court documents.

Additionally, Michael accuses Jean of failing to take their daughters to court-ordered therapy appointments and argues that she is the reason that they have missed several volleyball games and equestrian events.

Currently, Michael has visitation rights and Jean, primary custody; however, he is requesting a swap. He wants to take primary custody and have the girls move with him in New York while Jean, who resides in North Carolina, takes on his current visitation arrangement. He also wants Jean to be held in criminal and civil contempt for her alleged actions.

This latest development comes as Jean and Michael are enthralled in the middle of an intense child support dispute. The nature of the dispute remains unclear. According to TMZ, sources connected to the media personality claim that Jean is seeking to increase monthly payments and modify their current child support arrangement while sources connected to Jean say that she is seeking back child support after Michael failed to keep up with certain “obligations” that were specified in their 2009 child support agreement.

Michael and Jean tied the knot in 1999 and divorced in 2006. After a bitter and lengthy court battle, Jean was awarded $15.8 million and Michael was ordered to pay $18,000 per month in child support.