Originally shared via her Instagram stories, singer Keyshia Cole recently posted a photo of herself with an urgent question for her followers. While seated in the dentist’s office, Cole wanted to know what other people thought about the possibility of her reopening the gap that was between her teeth.

The star casually posted the photo from the dentist’s chair just a few days ago, with a prompt that read, “Thinking about opening up my gap back! I’m here now!!!! Thoughts.” Despite asking for the opinions others might have on the topic, one would assume Cole had no idea the type of hilarious comments that followed her post.

“Rich & bored, huh?” @pinkseminole said underneath The Shade Room’s screengrab of Cole’s post. @95degree_ simply asked, “Girl what?”

In one comment with over 19,000 Likes, user @lovedarrenfleet responded to Cole’s question by making a reference to her 2005 classic song, “Love.” The user said, “Yessss that’s when them notes use to slide thru… i fouHound ouhound ouhound ouhound …” Seemingly in agreeance, one user said, “Should’ve never closed it. That Keyshia gave us straight hits,” while another added, “She want them gap hits again. Me too lol.”

Overall though, the most popular comment on the post by far — with close to 25,000 likes — was one that joking said to Cole, “Who tf does that 😂 🤣 crazy tail self.”

If you recall, the singer got her tooth gap closed back in 2008. By that time, even though she was already pretty established in the music game, Cole still decided the move forward with the procedure. Seeming like she was just kidding around and wanting to see what the reactions would be of her fans on the subject, Cole isn’t the only star who’s recently been in the news for reminiscing on their gap-toothed smile.