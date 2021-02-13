MadameNoire Featured Video

TV host Nina Parker is sporting a new look, and it’s not a dramatic new hairstyle or drastic change in her fashion sense, but rather, it has to do with her teeth.

We personally never really noticed it, but the E!’s Nightly Pop host, former TMZ reporter and past Love and Hip Hop reunion host has sported a gap-toothed smile. As subtle as it may have appeared, Parker decided to have it closed. She recently debuted her new smile this week while doing a TikTok video:

Interestingly enough, when there was all that initial backlash last May against America’s Next Top Model for the dangerous challenges and demeaning comments about the contestants’ looks, Parker talked about how watching Tyra Banks and the judges pressure former winner Dani Evans to close her gap impacted her as a young fan of the show with her own gap. She said it made her worry that she wouldn’t be able to find a place on TV because of her gap, but that after breaking into the industry, she was embracing it.

“I remember watching this as a young woman & I felt extremely discouraged to be on TV bc of this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then,” she tweeted. “She ended up pressuring this girl to get dental surgery to be ‘marketable.’ Also my gap & TV contract say HI!”

Parker may have just wanted to try something different, and she has every right to do that. She looks great with and without the gap.

The successful TV personality has talked before about how she sidestepped outside commentary concerning her look to have success on the small screen.

“I don’t think my expectation was ever like, be this girly girl in a dress and come read these lines. The only pressure really came from outside, you know people watching you. Sometimes Its [sic] difficult when you have people judging you for the way that you look and I pride myself on being like the girl next door,” she told Stylish Curves in 2019.

“My only pressure was really from outside people and learning how to navigate pass [sic] negative comments and allowing myself to be human and have feelings and ultimately just deciding that, I wasn’t going to let other people to make me feel miserable about myself,” she added.