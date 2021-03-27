MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker indirectly let the world know that she quietly gave birth to her daughter recently. In her recent Instagram post, she revealed her post-baby body and asked that the world give her some privacy as she adjusts to motherhood.

“So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace,” the “Playing Games” singer wrote on her Instagram story.

When she came across an Instagram page that a fan made that is dedicated to her baby girl, Walker made it clear that she won’t be sharing any photos of her child on the internet.

“So I guess a fan made this made this page but let’s be very clear, there will be no picture of my child on the internet,” she wrote. In the caption she added, “Don’t be sick & obsessed. Let’s respect my privacy.”

This isn’t the first time she demanded privacy regarding her pregnancy and child. Back in November 2020, she slammed people who she felt were violating her privacy by sneaking photos of her and her baby bump while she was in public.

“You know you can ask, right?” she said in an Instagram video. “You don’t have to like be a weirdo and a f******* creep and run behind counters and hide behind shelves and running through aisles and all types of weird a** s*** and alley-oops with the phone with your legs with the camera. You can just ask because I see you. I’ve caught like four motherf******. I think it’s really disrespectful. I think it’s hella disrespectful in the situation that I am in to be doing that but…you can just ask.”

Walker didn’t get the chance to reveal her pregnancy when she was ready either. One of the mothers of Holmes’ children, a woman named Eboni, made the announcement.

“Summmerrr is pregggnantttt noun noun a boo boo,” she wrote on her Instagram story in November 2020. “I said what I said. Yeah, Summer pregnant by a n**** putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”