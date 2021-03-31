Springtime may literally be the happiest time of the year, according to research that finds human moods improve particularly when we get outdoors during this season. Between the bright skies and warmer weather, we can really cheer up! But, for many of us, being outdoors all day isn’t an option. Even being outdoors for an hour a day isn’t very feasible. Additional research found that Americans spend 92 percent of their life indoors, so in all likelihood, you aren’t fully capitalizing on the mood-boosting properties of being outdoors in the springtime. What you can do, however, is bring the spring indoors. If you can’t sit in the literal sun, you can make it figuratively sunnier inside and replicate a bit of the magic of nature during springtime, inside of your home.

Of course, completely redecorating your home for every season wouldn’t be practical, or budget-friendly. Unless you have the time and finances of celebrities that go all out redoing their landscaping to be Christmas wonderlands, and turning home offices into summer greenhouses, you can probably only make minimal changes to the look of your space. Fortunately, there are temporary and affordable changes you can make to cheer up your home for the season.

Switch out throw pillows and blankets

Throw pillows and blankets are easy to store when not in use, and significantly contribute to the aesthetic of a room when they are strewn about ottomans, couches, and love seats. You can hang throw blankets over the backs of chairs and add accent pillows in bay windows. It’s easy to keep a set of these items in both spring/summer hues, as well as fall/winter ones. Think light yellow, robin egg blue, cream, light green, and violet. Swapping these in and swapping out the darker hues of your fall/winter accent items will only take a few moments throughout your entire home, yet they’ll instantly transform the space.