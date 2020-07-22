The summer fruit game is strong. All of the good stone fruits are thriving right now like peaches, nectarines, plums, and apricots. You can’t help but want to make use of them while they’re here. I’ve been filling up my grocery bags with them at the store, but when I come home, I realize I’ve bitten off more than I can chew. I just can’t snack on apricots all day long. I get sick of them. But, if you think outside the box, there are ways to make use of these delicious summer fruits that don’t involve parfaits or smoothies. Playing with flavor profiles a bit teaches you that you can incorporate sweet fruits into savory dishes. And since summer fruits offer so many health benefits, from fiber to vitamins and minerals, it’s good to work them into your recipes when you can. Just re-think the way you view these foods. They aren’t exclusively for snacks and dessert. Here are savory ways to use summer fruit.

Grilled apricots and Burrata cheese

Burrata cheese is so creamy and mild in flavor that it pairs well with many things, including tangy, sweet, juicy apricots. Just cut apricots in half, put them face-down on the grill until they have those nice char lines, remove them, and drizzle them with good balsamic vinegar. Then pair with Burrata, and possibly some toast.