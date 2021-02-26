MadameNoire Featured Video

When we spoke to Melody Holt earlier this month, she shared that now that that she’s in the process of divorcing her husband, Martell, she’s opening herself up to pursue the passions she may have put on the back burner in order to be a devoted wife and mother.

And one of those passions is singing.

On the upcoming episode of “Love and Marriage:Huntsville,” we see Melody in the studio recording a new track. And you know what they say, the best art is one that comes from a real and true place.

And what Melody knows right now, is the painful dissolution of her 12-year-marriage due in most part to Martell’s repeated infidelity. I’m sure his lack of accountability didn’t help either but that’s another story for another day.

In this week’s episode, we see Melody in the studio recording a track that features lyrics like: “Rather be alone cuz you’ve got issues. Stop calling my phone. I don’t miss you. Remember when you didn’t care? Keep that energy right there. We ain’t even gotta speak for real. Just when you want to see the kids.”

Welp.

Later, in the clip, Melody’s brother Marcus swings by to see his sister. After they chat a bit about their song, Marcus fills Melody in about his latest interaction with Martell.

Marcus: I told Martell. The only thing I said was, your actions are affecting the kids. So I told him your kids said to Troy, ‘Can we stay here can you be our daddy?’ That fool went crazy.

Melody: What you mean went crazy?

Marcus: Stands up imitating Martell. ‘If you say that again, I’ll f*ck you up.’

I’m like I’m trying to tell you what you’re doing, how it’s affecting your kids. He said, ‘Let it come out your mouth again.’ I said, I didn’t say it. It came out your kids’ mouth.

Melody: And it’s not that they really meant it that way but what you have to think about and what he should have been thinking when you said it was, ‘Hmm, what makes my kids want to stay somewhere else versus coming with me?’

Marcus: Right, that was my whole point.

You can watch the clip from the new episode below.