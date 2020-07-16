Melody Holt Files For Divorce After Leaving Her Alabama Home With Husband Martell

After years of infidelity, confrontations with the mistress, reconciliation, and several children, Melody Holt has quietly filed for divorce from her husband Martell.

According to our sister site Bossip, Melody, the mother of four, filed for divorce last month citing an irretrievable breakdown” in her marriage. In the complaint Melody claimed that she and Martell couldn’t bear to live together and there was no chance of reconciliation.

In her divorce filing, Melody claimed that the couple, who star on OWN’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” split permanently in April when she left their home in Alabama for Georgia.

The couple, who married in 2008, share four children, including a daughter the two welcomed late last year.

Melody requested that neither party pay child support as both parents share physical and legal custody of their children.

Melody, 34, said she and Martell, 38, have drafted their own parenting plan and will both maintain an active role in their children’s lives. She asserts that neither one of them has any issue transporting and exchanging the children during their separation.

Financially speaking, Melody writes that she and her husband have businesses, own property and share debt with one another.

She cites a federal lien of $131, 483 from their 2018 income. She is requesting that a judge determine how all of that should be split between the two of them.

This is not the first time, talk of divorce has been a topic of discussion between these two. Last month, Martell hinted that he wanted a divorce. And in another social media post, he suggested that he had not been the only one who was unfaithful throughout the course of their marriage.

Recently in a question and answer session with her Instagram followers someone asked Melody about Martell’s mistress, saying: “Why is that lady that came in the middle of your marriage so pressed! And internet o you.”

Melody responded, “I don’t give everyone the title of “lady” sorry. But I will say this, yes, I do have some ol’ stalker type fans. There’s a lot I’ve never even spoken of, but it’s allllll coming soon.”

As a bit of a teaser to what she has to share, in an answer to another question, Melody said, “You guys just unfortunately haven’t gotten the truth on what really happened. But no worries, you’ll know soon. And NO it doesn’t deal with just ONE person.”