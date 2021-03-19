MadameNoire Featured Video

Breaking up is hard, but divorcing is even harder. Friday, Tommicus Walker, the estranged husband of singer LeToya Luckett, took to Instagram to share that he wants his wife back.

“Need my wife back,” was the simple message that the entrepreneur posted to his Instagram stories on Friday.

Luckett announced plans to divorce Walker back in January following a scandal involving reports that Walker had been unfaithful. Worse, the reports began circulating Luckett’s pregnancy.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” Luckett wrote on Instagram. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy.”

The announcement came just four months after the birth of the couple’s second child, Tyson Wulf. Luckett and Walker married in 2017 during a small wedding ceremony in Texas Hills Country. It’s not clear how long the couple dated prior to tying the knot as they did not go public with their relationship until Walker proposed in August 2017.

“I feel it’s very important to build your foundation first before sharing your relationship with the world,” Luckett expressed in an interview with Essence.

They met during a blind date that was arranged by designed Nikki Chu.

“Immediately the chemistry was there,” Luckett went on to tell the publication of she and Walker’s early conversations. “We started talking and laughing. He’s from Texas just like me. Talking to him felt like being home again. We talked for a few weeks and he still didn’t know what I looked like or my full name or anything like that.”

Two years later, in 2019, they welcomed their first child together, Gianna. Walker also fathers a daughter, Madison, from a previous relationship.