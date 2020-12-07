Madamenoire Featured Video

You don’t have to be a psychic to recognize that LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker’s marriage is in trouble. If you’ve been paying attention, you might have noticed it was in trouble for some time. But now, things have escalated to a new level. There were rumors about Walker’s infidelity. She didn’t acknowledge his birthday publicly. Tommicus instructed the public to respect their privacy. And perhaps the most-telling of all was that Luckett removed the title of wife from her Instagram bio.

She’s since returned it.

But I don’t know if that necessarily means that things have changed in terms of their relationship.

This time, Tommicus is the one who is sending signs that these two aren’t on the same page.

In a series of Instagram posts, Walker shared some thoughts we usually see when friends and family are plagued by a breakup but don’t want to discuss it openly on their social channels.

In three separate stories, Walker wrote:

“We are quick to pour into others relationship(s) but never find the time to pour into our own.” [Thinking face emoji]

Another read:

“Protect your spirit from contamination. Limit your time with negative people.”

Then lastly,

“Sometimes God’s blessings are not in what He gives, but in what He takes away. He knows best. Trust Him.”

Well, alright.

I’m sure LeToya could share some quotes and points to ponder as well. But she’s done things differently on her page. Then again, she’s the one with more to lose in terms of reputation in the industry.

Walker and Luckett tied the knot in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Gianna Iman Walker, in 2019. Earlier this year, Luckett gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son, Tysun Wolf Walker. Sadly, the rumors about Walker’s extramarital affair surfaced right as Luckett was getting ready to deliver their son.