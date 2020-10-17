Jordyn Woods’ Boyfriend Karl Townes Supports Her Having An OnlyFans: ‘He Sees My Vision’

OnlyFans is known for having X-rated content, so anytime an influencer or musician joins it’s quite a surprise. We can’t help but wonder what the spouses of the folks with OnlyFans accounts think about their boo showing their goodies. In Jordyn Woods’ case, her boyfriend, NBA player Karl Townes, is supportive of her decision to upload “iconic” content to the platform.

“He sees my vision, and he’s super supportive,” she told Page Six. “It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything.”

The 23-year-old also said that she runs her posts by Townes, along with a few other people she is close with, before posting.

“Obviously you don’t need approval from someone else, but I just want to make sure that everything is respectful,” she added. “Also, I’m someone in my life that I really value the people around me’s opinion, so I have to ask like three people before posting something.”

Woods said she decided to join OnlyFans because of the ability to “control your narrative” in a judgment free-zone.

“You get to control your narrative, and I found a platform that I can share my more out-there content, and I can share things that I love to do, and my creative side — and not have judgment for it, as well as my photos can’t be used for other people’s likeness,” she said.

Besides being on OnlyFans, Woods is also the face of a new collection with Pretty Little Thing, according to The Blast.

“A collection for fearless females who aren’t afraid to turn heads for all the right reasons with, as it’s time to amp up your wardrobe and add some badass to your everyday adorn,” a press release said. “Dress your figure in everything from flame diamante style mini dresses or flared trouser matching sets, bad girl PVC with lace up sculpting silhouettes and easy to wear separates.”