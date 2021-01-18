MadameNoire Featured Video

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for coronavirus. The 25-year-old breakout star released a statement Friday via Twitter.

“Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions,” he wrote. “We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.

Towns’ diagnosis comes just months after his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died of complications stemming from the virus. Five other members of Towns’ family also succumbed to the disease.

“It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be. To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”

Back in November, Towns opened up about losing his mother to COVID-19 in a YouTube video titled “The Toughest Year Of My Life.” After his mother was placed in a medically-induced coma, he had to make the difficult decision to take her off of life support. Towns explained that having to break the news to his grandmother that his mother passed away was one of the most difficult conversations he’s had.

“The worst call, the most difficult one, it was calling her mom,” he said as the tears flowed. “It was calling my grandmother. Telling her, mostly, you lost your daughter. I done everything as a grandson I could do to protect her, I got to let her go. There’s nothing worse than losing your kid.”

We send our prayers to Karl and his loved ones during this difficult time.