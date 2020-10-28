Report: Lamar Odom’s Longtime Ex Liza Morales Joining Season 9 Of Basketball Wives, Which We Now Can’t Wait To Watch

As usual, with a new season of Basketball Wives in production, there has to be a new face or two to join the cast to shake things up. One of the newest additions to the show is certainly the most interesting, with Liza Morales, ex-girlfriend and mother of former NBA player Lamar Odom‘s children.

According to The Blast, sources told them that Morales is one of three new cast members, and will join executive producer Shaunie O’Neal, vets Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie and Malaysia Pargo. Others reportedly set to return include controversial personalities Kristen Scott and Ogom “OG” Chijindu.

The setup will reportedly be a spicy one. Filming has already started, but in order to keep everyone safe due to COVID-19, cast will come together for their own NBA-esque “bubble.” The women will stay in two separate houses during production and won’t be allowed to leave the premises while production is underway due to safety precautions. No annual cast trip sure to create drama, as the drama will certainly be stirred with the ladies playing roommates for however long shooting of the season lasts. We expect O’Neal, Lozada, Scott and Pargo in one house, and Christie, Williams and Chijindu in another (possibly with the newbies).

As for the story Morales brings to the table, which she previously shared as part of the short-lived 2013 TLC reality series Starter Wives Confidential, she was the longtime girlfriend of Odom and had three children with him. Their last-born child, a son named Jayden, passed of SIDS in 2006.

Odom would eventually leave behind his relationship with Morales to be with and quickly marry Khloe Kardashian in 2009, whom he was married to until 2016. His relationship with his kids, Destiny and Lamar, Jr., suffered during that relationship, and has been complicated in his latest relationship, an engagement with fitness enthusiast Sabrina Parr.

Interesting enough, as news surfaced via The Blast report that Morales was joining the VH1 hit show, she took some shots at Parr and Odom, claiming that his fiancée is the one actually writing the captions for his lovey-dovey social media posts, and that he hasn’t paid anything towards his son’s college tuition.

With the long history between Morales and Odom, and everything she’s watched happen to her ex in regards to his health and sobriety while raising his kids, you know she has some really interesting things to share about her journey. We’re looking forward to hearing all about it when the new season of Basketball Wives airs sometime in 2021.