If you know the patterns of Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship, you know it’s very break up to make up. And given the amount of time they’ve been spending together, filming “VH1’s Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition,” and the closeness between the two, I don’t think anyone is surprised to learn that reconciliation might be in the air…even if they haven’t shared a bed in two years.

At this point, we’ve learned not to speculate about what these two are doing in their relationship. But what we can say is that for now, divorce is off the table, for the second time.

According to TMZ, Princess filed the most recent set of dismissal documents on the latest divorce petition.

You may remember Princess first filed in May. Months later, in July, she dismissed the case. Then in September, Ray J filed documents of his own.

A mess.

But since then, Ray J claimed that he and Princess are in a peaceful place.

She filed to dismiss the documents back in February and he also signed them as well and the clerk entered the dismissal.

So they’re on again…for now.

The divorce was dismissed without prejudice so there’s nothing stopping them from doing this all over again.

Ray J and Princess got married in 2016 and share two children together. Princess did say she wants so more. So we’ll see what happens.