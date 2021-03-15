MadameNoire Featured Video

The controversy surrounding CBS’ daytime talk show The Talk continues. According to Page Six, the network cancelled live tapings of the show for Monday and Tuesday due to the recent investigation into comments made by Sharon Osbourne during a taping last week.

On Friday, the network shared a statement addressing their commitment to a “diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” to PEOPLE. “All Matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

The statement stems from a controversial exchange between Osbourne and her co-host Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne claimed that she had been called racist after supporting her friend Piers Morgan in the wake of the fallout from his remarks about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the episode, a visibly emotional Osbourne said, “I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry ’cause if anyone should be crying it should be me. Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Underwood went on to explain how Morgan’s commentary surrounding Markle could be considered racist without him explicitly saying something anti-Black,

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood explained. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Osbourne later took to Twitter with a statement apologizing for her comments.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday,” she wrote. “I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community.”

Osbourne added, “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”