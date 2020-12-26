Dionne Warwick’s Niece Confirms Her Aunt Is The One Behind Her Viral Tweets

Once Dionne Warwick got acquainted with social media, her Twitter fingers made her go viral. From her tweets questioning The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper about their stage names, addressing why she isn’t a fan of gossip queen Wendy Williams to declaring that she wants Teyana Taylor to play her in her biopic, her presence on Twitter has been delightful. Saturday Night Live even dedicated a skit to the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer. There has been some speculation that Warwick wasn’t the one behind her witty tweets. Her niece and social media manager, Brittani, cleared up that up during a talk with People and said that her auntie Dionne is the one typing out those 140 characters.

“She doesn’t really ask me anything,” she told People. “She just does it herself. She’s making me say ‘DW Team’ on tweets I send because she’s sick of people asking if it’s really her doing it.”

Warwick said she thought it be nice if her aunt explored the social media platform for herself during the quarantine and she had some down time.

“Aunt Dionne is very much the kind of person that has quick inquisitive thoughts. She’ll tell you in a heartbeat that she’s nosy. She’s always wondering things. I managed her social for a long time for her tours and things like that. But in this pandemic, I thought it might be good for her to jump on and just be herself and Twitter was the place to do that!”

Brittani Warwick added that even though her the Grammy-winning aunt is her client, she continues to learn from her as they work together.

“Something that I’ve taken away from Aunt Dionne is to be a strong woman in the workplace and don’t really give in to peer pressure and always try to be yourself,” she says. “And that’s a common theme within our family as well. Treat others like they’re your family, don’t look down on people.”