We have all been tickled as we have watched Dionne Warwick become acquainted with Twitter. She recently made it clear via the social platform that if Netflix ever wanted to do a biopic about her, she wants Teyana Taylor to have the starring role. After Taylor said she would love to take on that role, the biopic may be coming to life after all.

“This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR,” she captioned a video of a short clip asking if the people would be interested in this biopic.

According to TMZ, the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer reached out to a member of Taylor’s team, Karen Civil, and Taylor and spoke about actually filming her biographical series. It’s reported that besides having the lead role, the Harlem singer offered to also produce the project through her company, The Aunties. Netflix is also reportedly highly interested in taking on this series. After Warwick made her wishes known, Netflix replied saying that they were “taking notes.”

Taylor recently said she was taking a step back from music due to feeling unappreciated, so we’re happy that Taylor is securing another project where we can still see her in the public eye. Earlier this month, the “Gonna Love Me” singer vented via Instagram and revealed her frustrations with her label, Def Jam Recordings, for not putting in as much work into her career as she has over the past decade.

“I am going to feel underappreciated if I am putting in 110% and my label is reciprocating 10% of that,” she said about Def Jam. “I constantly feel alone. I constantly feel unappreciated. I constantly feel failed…because there’s literally no push…The crazy thing about it is I’ve asked Def Jam to drop me on almost 10 different occasions.”

“I think it’s a tiny bit selfish to say ‘what about your fans? Do it for your fans.’ I have to do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids so I can stay alive.”

The 30-year-old singer also told her fans that although she loves them, she has to make decisions that are best for her mental health and her family. Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, Jr., just welcomed their second child, a daughter named Rue.