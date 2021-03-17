Last Thursday, rapper A-Boogie become a trending topic on social media after he announced his breakup with the mother of his children, Ella Bandz. While the Bronx rapper certainly is not the first public figure to announce news of their changing relationship status on a social networking platform, Boogie’s delivery is what garnered so much attention.

For starters, the way in which the announcement was phrased made it appear as though he was actually breaking up with Ella in real time by way of his Instagram Stories. Worse, he tagged her in the post.

“As much as I don’t wanna admit it, I don’t deserve you @slaybella_,” he wrote. “You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don’t wanna be the reason you’re not happy. Be free go be what you truly want to be.”

People had plenty to say about the message on Twitter, including one commenter who noted, “Not A Boogie telling Ella to be free ? After 2 damn kids, now you telling me to be free?”

As for Ella, obviously caught off guard by the post, she responded by making it clear that she was the one who ended things.

“Lmao we already talked about this in real life & it was my idea Idk why he coming on Instagram with it like he setting me free boy go to hell [eye roll emoji].”

We get it. Sometimes it’s necessary to announce a breakup on social media; however, here are some tips to avoid a cringeworthy moment such as this one.