Signs You’re Not Over Your Ex — Even Though You Think You Are

It’s one thing to say that you’re over your ex, but it’s another to actually be over them and the recent blow-up between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill is evidence of that. Despite parting ways more than three years ago and starting families with other people, the two are still clearly filled with what appears to be deep hatred for one another. But you know what they say, there’s a thin line between love and hate. Moving on can be hard, but the first step is to actually admit that you’re not over it. Here are ten signs that you’re not really over your ex, as told by Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. You shade their new partner Meek had no qualms with shading Nicki’s new husband, Kenneth Petty. In fact, that’s the reason for the latest feud. As we previously reported, Meek liked a photoshopped image of Petty photoshopped into the window of a Jimmy Jazz store and hell broke loose.

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020 You lash out at them on social media Subbing your ex on social media is one thing, but Onika unleashed a full-fledged attack on Meek after learning that he partook in the Jimmy Jazz kiki by liking the photo. She attacked his physical appearance, fashion sense, and accused him of beating women in addition to using sexual innuendo to shame him for making up with Drake. Meek, in turn, called her broke and accused her of being complicit in her brother’s alleged sex abuse of a minor. Things got downright ugly and it makes you wonder why they went after each other with such venom.

Meek Mill got a whole child on the way but he over here liking pics about another man 🥴 That nigga REEKS of pussy omg. @NICKIMINAJ period sis. — ❥ (@ONIKAESQUE) February 5, 2020 The smallest things set you off Speaking of that Jimmy Jazz joke, you have to admit that it was kind of funny. In addition, Meek only liked it. It’s not like he created it or even retweeted it. The fact that a little like was all it took for her to go off on her ex of three years makes us wonder.

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020 You sub them Both Nicki and Meek have been sending subliminal messages to and about one another since their 2016 break-up. There was Meek’s “1942 Flows” in 2017, Nicki’s “Barbie Dreams” in 2018, and Nicki’s “Going Bad” in 2019. When you’re over someone, you don’t continue to take jabs.

I don’t feel nothing … and I don’t know that man to judge him … I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/oFXE5wVtPX — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 16, 2018 You still stalk their social media In 2018 after Nicki confirmed her relationship with Petty, Meek admitted to fans that he attempted to head over to Nicki’s page to see him, but he saw that she had blocked him.

You keep talking about them even though you’ve moved on In Remy Ma’s 2017 diss track, she gave fans a mouthful about things Meek allegedly told her about Nicki — including that they weren’t able to be intimate for three months of their relationship as a result of complications stemming from butt implants.

You can’t be in the same room without beefing Last month, three years after Nicki announced their split, Meek crossed paths with Nicki and Kenneth while shopping at a store in West Hollywood. The interaction quickly took a turn for the worst as the trio began to engage a full-blown screaming match.

You want to see them get dragged by your new bae In her recent Twitter tirade, Nicki made it clear that she wants to see her husband lay hands on Meek and according to her version of events, Meek was very intimidated by Kenneth’s presence.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020 You say terrible things to hurt them In their recent Twitter dispute, both Nicki and Meek said terrible things to get back at one another. Of course, they both deny the allegations made by the other.