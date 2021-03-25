Do you remember when cybersex was just something your really kinky friends were into? It was deemed more risqué than a part of “normal” sex culture. Perhaps you associated cybersex with socially awkward individuals who couldn’t get laid in real life, or you thought of it as something those with strange proclivities not easily satisfied in real life gravitated towards. Now cybersex is just as common as real sex, if not more, thanks to COVID-19. Now your friends dressed like furries wearing butt plugs are laughing all the way to the spank bank.

There might have been a time, early in the pandemic, when couples who met online figured they could just wait a few weeks and finally hook up in person. Then the shutdown extended, and extended, and extended. It quickly became obvious that a bright, clear green light on in-person hookups wasn’t coming. Getting off requires getting online for many right now. And it’s great that we have this resource, but it’s no secret that the Internet can either be a wonderful tool or a frightening weapon. When you engage in cybersex, you make yourself incredibly vulnerable. A camera, plus flesh, plus the World Wide Web can quickly turn from erotic to incriminating if you aren’t careful. At the very least, it can be embarrassing. So if you are engaging in cybersex, these are mistakes you must avoid.

Forgetting to password protect it

Leave it up to a few to ruin something for everyone. That’s just what happened when people flocked to Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic to carry on about their regular lives. Then the Zoombombing began. It was so aggressive, there were even groups online organizing mob Zoombombings. Even Alcoholics Anonymous meetings became the targets of some attacks. Luckily, password-protected meetings became a thing. If you are using Zoom to have your rendezvous, do not forget to make it a password-protected encounter. If you forget, at the very least, a pervert could creep in and watch your, um, work. But at worst, someone could bomb your cybersex session, record it, and use it to blackmail you – a fun new crime called “Sextortion” that’s unfortunately become rather popular.