Do We Only Care About Consent When It’s A Woman Being Violated?

There are so many double standards in the world, especially when it comes to the discrepancies in which men and women are treated. More often than not, women are the group receiving the shorter end of the stick. Certain behaviors from men are tolerated and even celebrated, while a woman doing the same thing is shunned. We see it in every facet of our lives. From the way our parents raise us, to politics. The gender norms we’ve accepted for decades have left things imbalanced.

But if there is one area where women receive preferential treatment and men do not, it’s in leaked nudes. I think any sane person would agree that the leaking or sharing pictures of someone’s genitals without their approval is a violation. When it comes to a woman’s body, no one has to explain that. We get it. It’s morally bereft. But when a man’s nudes are leaked, we don’t view it in the same way. This has a lot to do with the way a man’s body is privileged and positioned in society. Men are given room to take pride in their genitalia—mostly because many of them never have to display it and because men control the narrative about everyone’s body parts. As such, the conversations around penises and testicles are normalized and exalted. Men are able to reference their genitalia in everyday social conversation while women are not afforded the same luxury.

Still, choosing to discuss or display your genitalia should be a decision you make for yourself. And while women (and men) understand that concept in theory, in practice we don’t always act like it.

Over the past two weeks, there have been all type of stories (true and false) about male celebrities sex tapes and dick pictures being leaked. There was Da Baby, ASAP Rocky, Steph Curry. While Steph Curry and Da Baby have responded claiming that the images were not of their bodies, the excitement with which men and women shared them, believing that they belonged to these men speaks to the double standard and how we as a society need to consider men in conversations about consent.

As I minister to you, I minister to myself. Because Lord knows, I’ve been quick to see a celebrity’s nude picture or penis print. But if these are images the person didn’t authorize, pictures that expose parts of themselves they would like to remain private, then I have to acknowledge that there is hypocrisy there. And I can’t advocate for boundaries, consent and punishment for people who disseminate these types of images of women if I’m the one partaking in them when it comes to men.

Men enjoy such privilege and power in this world that it’s hard to conceptualize them as victims, especially at the hands of women. But in the name of equality and combatting the attitudes that made men believe these types of acts against their bodies aren’t a violation to begin with, it’s worth at least considering our behavior.

See what other women had to say about this issue on the following pages.