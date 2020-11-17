Apryl Jones Discusses Initiating Sex With Fizz, But Not With Omarion: “Sometimes, Women Take The Lead”

During a rather candid discussion with her Instagram followers, “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star Apryl Jones talked about women who initiate sex with male partners and argued that the decision to do so does not make them “hoes.”

“A woman should be able to get what she wants too and that should not classify her as a wh-re or a hoe,” said Jones.

The 33-year-old mother of two went on to say that she is not ashamed of her sex life, before adding that she was the one who initiated sex with her ex-boyfriend, Dreux “Lil Fizz” Frederics.

“I have no problem saying who I had sex with,” Jones explained. “One of the people that I hit was Dreux. That was on me. I mean, it was on him too, to accept, but I’m just saying, it’s not just like, a man coming up to me and being like, ‘Yeah, I want this.’ Sometimes women take [the] lead. Sometimes women are like, ‘Yo, I want that. You gon’ give it to me or nah?’ That’s what I mean. It’s not just a matter of a man pressing up on you and liking you. If I want something, I’m gon’ get it, period.”

Things took an even messier turn after Jones was quizzed by followers about other men with whom she has shared an intimate relationship as it prompted her to discuss her relationship with her children’s father and Frederics’ former B2K bandmate, Omari “Omarion” Grandberry.

“Who else have I hit?” said Jones. “Nobody y’all would know. I mean, besides BD, but I’m trying to think of who hit who first. Well, I was younger. He hit me. Yeah, he hit it. He pressed up on it, yeah.”

Of course, many are wondering why Jones chose to go down this road considering the messy nature of her and Frederic’s relationship in the first place, but to each their own.