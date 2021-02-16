MadameNoire Featured Video

It seems like there was a lot of love to go around for Nick Cannon this past Valentine’s Day. As seen via posts on their respective Instagram accounts, Hollywood’s infamous lover boy got posted by Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell, both of whom claimed Cannon was their valentine.

In a post shared via The Shade Room, the receipts from V-Day show Cole posted photos of a balloon-filled love fest between her and Cannon with a caption that read “#myvalentine,” while Bell shared via her Instagram Stories a rose petal drenched display, with a big heart on the bed featuring the letters “N” and “B.”

Additionally, Cole posted a video of the balloon Valentine’s Day gesture Cannon seemingly organized for her. While tagging the star in her post, the model left another short and sweet caption where she lovingly referred to Cannon as her “King.”

“This is amazing!!!” Cole shared. “I can’t even begin to tell you how special you make me feel 😭🌹🎈 Love you so much my King! ❤️❤️❤️ .”

If you recall, Cole made headlines last month when she shared a then-new “King Cannon” tattoo printed under her breast. The tattoo came as a shock to many considering the fact that Cannon had celebrated the birth of his second child with Bell just weeks before.

Overall, things between Nick and both women have been rocky in the past. When Cannon and Bell announced the pregnancy of their second child back in July of last year, the TV host was actually romantically linked to model Jessica White at the time. Seemingly adding even more chaos into the mix, the romance between Cole and Cannon has also been on and off since the two started dating back in 2017.

With two women both publicly claiming Cannon as theirs on Valentine’s Day, even more confusion circles the actor, TV host, and comedian regarding what type of charm he must have for both women to be publicly claiming him as their one and only valentine, while he publicly has several valentines. That’s being said, whether balloons or rose petals, both V-Day displays of affection from Cannon looked nice. In a love triangle that’s become increasingly more and more blatant, if they’re happy, is it bad that we all still find it weird?