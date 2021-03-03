MadameNoire Featured Video

Out of all the newbies that have come onto The Real Housewives of Atlanta scene this season, actress Drew Sidora so far seems to be the crowd favorite. Even though her fun-loving personality has been relatable to many viewers, there’s one aspect of the star’s life that hasn’t settled over well with fans — her marriage.

If you’ve been watching, you’d know that we met Drew and her husband Ralph Pittman this season amidst an epic fight between the two. As footage showed, we saw the couple deal with the aftermath of Ralph leaving their marital home and going to Tampa, Florida for three days without telling his wife beforehand why he was going, where he would be staying, and who he would be with.

With the whole incident being a reoccurring topic of contention, we’ve additionally seen the couple go through more rocky moments on the show — like Ralph speaking to Drew in a really condescending way, or saying he only wanted “respect and sex” from their marriage during a couple’s counseling session they had. Regardless, Drew has continuously seemed to give him the benefit of the doubt. It wasn’t until the last couple of episodes that we’ve seen the actress change her approach with her husband — and grow.

In last Sunday’s episode, the RHOA ladies ended their South Carolina girl’s trip and returned to their Atlanta homes. When recounting what it was like to tell her husband about the events of #Strippergate — which happened on the girl’s trip — Drew sat down with Porsha and said of her conversation with Ralph, “I told him everything. [He] felt some type of way you know, in the moment… He definitely felt some type of way but I was like, ‘I don’t know what you were doing in Tampa.‘”

That’s when Porsha alluded to the possibility that Ralph could have been cheating on her with another woman while he was on that trip. In her response, instead of directly coming to his defense, Drew kept it real and said that at this point, she felt it wouldn’t be fair to question his fidelity. That being said, she also noted that for the sake of her own sanity — she did think it was time to start prioritizing her own wants and needs (ie. explaining her behavior at Strippergate).

“I don’t want to believe that [he cheated] because he’s never given me a reason to question his faithfulness in the relationship. But I do feel like it comes to a point where we have to transition into me also getting what I need in the relationship — because it’s going to make me crazy. And it’s going to make me start to not trust.”

To get the full tea, Drew and Porsha’s full conversation can be viewed down below.