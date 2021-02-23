MadameNoire Featured Video

All The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies got pretty wild the night #Strippergate went down, but some people’s antics got caught on camera more than others. Speaking on how one of her wildest moments from the night didn’t air in last Sunday’s episode, and what it was like to tell her husband, Ralph Pittman, about the shenanigans she got into, Drew Sidora recently talked about how she got away with all her fun.

In season 13’s latest episode, viewers finally got to view the juicy footage of what happened the night B.O.L.O The (adult) Entertainer paid the Atlanta ladies a visit for Cynthia’s bachelorette party while the women were on vacation. If you recall, after a few scenes of the stripper giving them a tease, some of the women then asked the production crew to leave so that when B.O.LO. returned to their party, they could be as inhibited as they wanted to be. Some even went as far as to black out the majority of the remaining cameras in their South Carolinian vacation home. Regardless, the camera crew was still able to piece together some of the events that happened amongst the cast after they were kicked out, and fans got a pretty clear picture of who got down and dirty.

All things considered, Sidora recently spoke on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen about what it was like to go home and tell her husband all the events of that night, plus watch the footage that ending up airing right alongside him. Since viewers have seen Sidora’s marriage and the behavior of her husband appear quite problematic on the show thus far, Cohen made sure to ask the star how coming clean to Pittman and watching #Strippergate go down went for the couple.

“Watching it — by the way I was watching it with hubby Ralph right,” Sidora explained. “I was like I know what happened and I know what I saw happened, but I didn’t know what y’all were gonna see. So I was sitting here like — heart beating fast, I’m like ‘Okay’ after each commercial break. ‘I live to see another day,'” she said with a laugh.

Discussing how she told Pittman about her behavior from that night before they even watched the footage together, Sidora continued, “I was honest about it, but I think saying it, but then seeing it –” she began to suggest, were just two different things. Noting how one of her wildest moments from the night didn’t make production’s cut of what aired last Sunday, Sidora added, “Like if he would have seen — c’mon let’s keep it real — like if he would’ve seen B.O.L.O flip me on the coffee table and me twerking, I think he probably would have been in Tampa.”

If you’ve been watching, you’d remember that viewers were basically introduced to the couple as they dealt with the aftermath of Pittman disappearing to Tampa for three days without telling his wife he was going beforehand, or why he went in the first place. Mentioning the influence her husband’s mysterious trip had on how they handled her antics on the night of #Strippergate, Sidora wrapped up by saying, “At first he kind of felt some type of way, but once we talked through it — and I had to remind him that I didn’t know what he did in Tampa — that’s that when it got real. You know like he has to be able to dish and be able to take what he dishes, so that was a real moment. But sitting there watching with him I was definitely nervous cause I was like — he’s looking, he was waiting for me to show my a*s.”

To see the full clip of Sidora dishing on how things went with her husband, click here.