For many of us, the extent of what we know about Drew Sidora, comes from her performances on the big and small screens. But now that she’s joining the case of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” we’re about to be bombarded with information.

Beginning with the state of her marriage.

In the trailer for season 13 of the franchise, Sidora reveals that she and her husband Ralph Pittman are currently in counseling, attempting to work on their six-year marriage.

In an interview with US Weekly, Sidora shared that she imagined that she and Pittman would be able to show the world a good example of what a healthy marriage looked like. But that’s not how things panned out.

“What happened that you’ll on this season, that was just marriage. It played out very real. It was unexpected. My husband before filming, he left for three days and I truly didn’t know where he was.”

Sidora said she had recently undergone three surgeries and her mother, who was living with them at the time, had a front row seat to this brief separation during quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really hard for me. Having multiple surgeries, him being my caregiver, my mom living with us … It was a lot. And that’s what happened.”

While Sidora said she tried to put on a brave front for her three children, two she shares with Pittman and one from her previous relationship, but she was going through it emotionally.

“Throughout the season, you’ll see us kind of working on issues that we may have put on the back burner. And now being in this position, we’re forced to have these hard conversations and really deal with the issues in our marriage. It was extremely hard.”

Still, Sidora said that the two are committed to their marriage.

“I mean, my husband, as you will meet Ralph Pittman, he is, you know, a character. He just says whatever he feels. And this marriage counselor, he really respects. And I think she’s really been helping both of us to see each other’s perspective. We are actively in counseling now.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres on Bravo on Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.