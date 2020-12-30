Drew Sidora’s Husband Ralph Says He’s Seeking “Respect and Sex” From Her

In a preview for the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora‘s husband, Ralph Pittman, makes it known that what’s he’s seeking from their marriage is “respect and sex.” The couple, who sat together for a marriage counseling session, have a tense interaction about his expectations in their relationship and his feelings concerning her mother’s treatment of Drew’s father.

In the clip, the couple is sitting side by side across from their counselor. In an outdoor setting, the two begin to air out their dirty laundry in what looks to be a juicy upcoming episode.

When the counselor asks, “So Ralph, what would be your goals that need to happen in your relationship?” he responds, “respect and sex.”

Drew is then seen putting her head down and just smiling out of pure embarrassment. The counselor encourages Ralph to explain himself, asking, “What’s the preferred frequency for that?”

“I would say minimum, minimum three times a week,” he said. “And I think that’s really, truly, very, very conservative.”

Then, when he’s asked what respect would look like in the relationship with his wife, Ralph throws major shade saying, “Respect would be someone not emasculating me. Drew tries to treat me like her mom treated her dad, and that’s never going to work with me.”

After that, the counselor asked Drew for her opinion on whether Ralph’s thoughts on her mother’s behavior were valid. While shaking her head, Drew got understandably defensive.

“That’s not true. I mean I allow him to be the man that he is,” she said. “You know I see who Ralph is. I know he’s not my dad and I’ve had to let go of those expectations.”

Ralph, who was silently laughing as Drew spoke, then briefly put his hand on her shoulder. In a sarcastic and patronizing tone, he looked to her and said, “Okay.”

Drew seemed offended by the gesture and asked him, “What was that?” to which he replied, “You looked like you were about to cry.”

Looking less than comforting or caring as he pretended to console his wife, Drew told him, “That wasn’t even real.”

With a little bit of bickering and more dismissiveness from Ralph towards Drew and her feelings, the clip ends. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the awkward and contentious dynamic between the couple, but it’s always quite cringe-y to watch. While Ralph has already proven himself as a domineering and alpha male type of husband, here’s to hoping the couple’s counseling might make him change, or at least help him be a little bit nicer to Drew.