Before Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr called off their engagement, they sat down for OWN’s series “Behind Every Man,” where they discussed their relationship (at the time) and the experiences that led them one another.

Apparently, Parr was in an abusive marriage that eventually resulted in her serving jail time.

See what she had to say below.

“We were married in November, by March, we were clearly separated. He refused to sign the divorce papers but he did agree to move out. And I think him knowing that ‘My wife is truly done with me.’ caused a lot of trauma for him. And I remember coming home from a basketball game one night, going to the bathroom, I come out, he went through my purse. He got my phone. He saw text messages between me and other men. And he pretty much lost it. We got into a domestic dispute. At some point, I ended up next to a trophy case. And I just grabbed a track trophy and swung it. He ducked and hit his head and he just fell.

So I ran. And not even five minutes later, I got pulled over by the police. They filed charges against me for felonious assault. Went to court, went to trial and I ended up being convicted. I got a total of one year. And while I was incarcerated, my car got repossessed. I lost my home. I lost custody of both of my children. I pretty much lost everything that was really valuable to me. I was pretty depressed.

It took me a while to adjust to the idea that I was in jail and he was not. But then I accepted what was happening to my life and I decided to make the best of it.”

Later, sitting with her ex Lamar Odom, the two spoke about his proposal to her and what they liked the most about one another.