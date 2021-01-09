Lamar Odom Calls Ex Sabrina Parr ‘Bitter’ After She Implies That He’s Broke

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr’s breakup is getting nastier and nastier. A week after he accused her of holding his social media hostage and days after Parr implied that Odom is running low on cash, the saga continues as the former NBA star took a jab at his former fiancé. In his latest Instagram post, he voiced he commented on his breakup after Parr was featured on the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show.

During the segment, Williams mentioned a cryptic tweet that Parr sent out that insinuated that Odom was broke during their relationship. This must of been what stuck out to Odom because the rest of the segment was about Parr’s 180-day jail sentence after she hit her ex-husband with a trophy. After being alerted about the segment, Odom posted a video with the caption:

“She bitter, I’m better. Toxic people and relationships ending is a GREAT thing. It’s almost like the trash taking itself out [red heart emoji]. Thank God for personal and professional growth.”

In the video, he said he received many calls about “incredible, hurtful allegations” that were made against him on the show. He spoke as if Parr appeared on the show and spoke badly about him but that wasn’t the case.

“First, I would like to say that I’m grateful for life experiences and this experience has taught me a valuable lesson and that lesson is to clearly make sure that all individuals that I choose to have in my inner circle are loyal and honest,” the former Los Angeles Laker said. “We all have our ups and downs in life. Me and this girl, we shared a moment in time and within that moment in time I found out that we should not be together.”

Parr recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story that read “Tyler Perry said before you marry someone you need to see them in all 4 seasons!! When happy, mad, stable, broke, been hurt etc. I felt that because we sometimes wonder why people change on us and its not really changes sometimes you just haven’t seen people at their worst!” Under that tweet she added: “That broke stage will definitely show you who a person really is!!”

Parr and Odom called off their engagement in November and then parted ways for good after a brief reconciliation.