MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s clear that after their on-again, off-again relationship with Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr ended sourly. And though both have expressed that it’s over, they’re not entirely over one another. Because whenever the opportunity arises, they talk trash about one another.

And when Lamar appeared on The Wendy Williams show recently, he, once again, took the opportunity.

Wendy asked a question about whether or not Lamar and Sabrina were lying about never having sex throughout the course of their relationship. But he decided to take a different route in his response.

Lamar Odom: Sabrina is—yeah, she is good looking but she’s a hurt woman. She has a lot of problems that I don’t think any one of us can help her with. She probably needs therapy.

Wendy Williams: We know that Sabrina has been in jail. Did you know about her past when you met her at the gym and she became your personal trainer?

Lamar: I knew that she went to prison before. But I gave her an opportunity. It’s too bad. That whole relationship—I felt like she’s a decrepit, reptilian type of woman, how she move. You know what I’m saying?

Wendy: Be careful, Lamar. You’re better than that.

Lamar: I’m on the Wendy Williams show and I’m trying to be honest because this woman was putting out that I was doing drugs. So anyone that does that to me—of course if you know my past—that means you’re trying to hurt me, my progression and my lifestyle. So I kind of take that personal. If you really want to hurt Lamar put the drug thing out there because it takes a lot to overcome. And she should know that.

Wendy: Now look, was there cheating in the relationship? Did you cheat on her, Lamar?

Lamar: I did. You know what though. I’m going to be honest with you Wendy, there were some things that made me always look at her out the corner of my eye. Like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife’s significant other. Come on Wendy, you can put that together.

Wendy: Tristan!

Lamar: Gives a knowing look.

The messiness between these two continues. Personally, I don’t know why Lamar felt the need to provide Sabrina’s sexual history as a way to disparage her character. As a former NBA player, I’m sure he has a roster of familiar names as well. In the words of Cardi B, what was the reason?!

Then again hurt and ego will you have you speaking from all kind of places.

You can watch Lamar’s conversation with Wendy in the video below.