MadameNoire Featured Video

In an interview with DJ Suss One, Wendy Williams gave us details on a juicy night from her past that won’t be shown in her new biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie, which is set to air on January 30 via Lifetime. When talking one-on-one with the DJ, Williams recalled a night where she and Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man allegedly had a steamy hookup.

“I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand,” the media personality casually began. “And he’ll deny it, maybe not, — it wasn’t in the movie because Method Man is still very angry at me.”

When DJ Suss One asked why Method Man would be mad at her, the TV host said, “I don’t know, for me being me. For telling the truth.” She said this instead of bringing up the fact that she outed Method Man’s wife having cancer back in 2006. At the time, he had this to say about Williams making his wife’s health battle public:

“I’d like to thank Wendy Williams for bringing that to the masses ’cause she didn’t have to go on the radio and say that sh*t. I like to keep stuff like that private but yeah, [my wife] was sick. … that ain’t nobody f*ckin business. … that’s her business,” he said. “She didn’t want anybody to know about it. I respected her wishes right there… Nobody knew anything until Wendy Williams said that shi*t.”

Of course, that makes the timeline surrounding when this alleged hookup between the two went down really confusing. Explaining how she and the rapper got to “zippin’ it and zooin’ it,” she set the scene by saying, “It was one night, we were in the club, a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters. Now see, that’s where I go to observe everything so I was by myself.”

“And he was like ‘Yo Wendy!’ ’cause he had been on the show before. And he was f’ed up. I smelled the weed, and I had weed, but he had better,” she added.

Weaving the story together, she went on about how the two spent some time up there in the rafters smoking together. When the police showed up to shut things down for the night, that’s when she decided to see if Method Man wanted to continue things back at her place.

“He was rolling with the car from Staten Island with the whole Clan and their people and I said to him — I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders, you know how I do — and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said ‘Yeah, I’ll follow you,'” the TV host recalled.

“And I said ‘Gimme your hand,’ and I grabbed his hand and he put his head down, and I put my head down. People didn’t even realize at the time it was Wendy and one of the biggest stars, the leader of the biggest group in the world that just left, got in her PathFinder, and went back to her penthouse in Jersey City where she bathed him in her jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed. You know that was back in the coke days. I don’t remember what he did. I’m not going to implicate him on that.”

When asked if she and Method Man went all the way, she wasn’t shy about answering the question. “Yes!” Wendy said, as if it was a matter of fact and obvious from the story she told.

Williams has been putting everyone’s business out on front street in the past several weeks, and not just the celebrities like she usually does on Hot Topics. Either she really wants us to watch her biopic, or maybe she’s just tired of holding in all the secrets she has about the complex and extraordinary life she’s lived. Even though her job has always been to tell everyone else’s business, it’s weirdly interesting to hear some of the messiest and noteworthy of her own.