Meek Mill has been taking his share of Ls in the press lately with his most recent blunder being insensitively using Kobe Bryant as a punchline in one of his songs. However, it seems that some of his poor decisions from the past are coming back to bite him as well. On a recent episode of “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan” on Fox Soul, Jordan recalled a past incident where she ran into Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at a restaurant in Manhattan, and Meek behaved erratically.

“I seen him one time out in a restaurant with Nicki Minaj. This was back in the day. I had just finished Housewives,” Jordan told Funky Dineva and Al Reynolds. “It was a Jamaican restaurant in The Village and him and Nicki were there. She was super friendly to me. I had just gotten off Housewives. She said hi and everything.”

The lovely night out on the town, however, went left after a fan tried to snap a photo of the hip-hop power couple.

“Meek got upset about someone trying to take a picture of them in the restaurant,” said Jordan. “It’s Nicki Minaj, the biggest rapper of all time–at the time–and Meek Mill, like they’re a hot celebrity rap couple–and of course someone’s going to try and take a picture.”

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared that she felt sorry for Nicki, who was visibly embarrassed by the whole ordeal.

“He like, made a scene, and I remember feeling kinda bad for Nicki, she was like ‘yo, okay’, trying to control her guy like ‘just chill, just chill,'” Jordan alleged. “We were one table over and it was super uncomfortable. I think that Meek, maybe, has emotional reactions to things. I think he’s kind of impulsive. He says things and maybe thinks about it later.”

You can watch Claudia recount the incident below.