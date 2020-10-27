“Tell Him To Pull Through”: LisaRaye Says She Would Go On A Date With Meek Mill

It looks like a possible love connection could go down between actress LisaRaye and rapper Meek Mill. The rapper shot his shot this weekend after Raye announced she would be joining OnlyFans, a subscription service site last week week.

“Do they have a vip prices???” he tweeted in response to an article about her announcement.

The site is gaining traction with celebrities especially during the last few months as the pandemic has regulated everyone to their homes and bedrooms. While some use it to promote explicit or racy content, others have used it to give fans access to behind-the-scenes content, marketing their work.

On Monday Raye’s Cocktails With Queens co-hosts, Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson and Claudia Jordan teased her about the Philly rapper’s interest.

“I saw Meek Mill responded to your OnlyFans announcement,” Claudia Jordan said.

“I saw that!” LisaRaye responded.

“He see you, he want you,” Johnson said.

“Is he in Atlanta?” LisaRaye asks while Fox and Johnson laugh.

“Tell him I’m here and tell him to pull through. Come through for my birthday weekend,” said LisaRaye.

“Would you go on a date with Meek Mill, Lisa Raye?” Jordan asked.

“How old is Meek?” LisaRaye asks.

“It don’t matter,” Jordan responds.

Fox then sums up that they don’t know his age but estimate that he’s at least in his mid-30’s. Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is 33-years-old. LisaRaye, on the other hand is 53.

“You never know what’s behind a persona, behind the brand, behind the face, behind the words. You know what I mean? And I find it to always be a genuine attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are,” LisaRaye said.

Well while Meek does reside in his hometown of Philadelphia, he does frequent Atlanta pretty often. He was recently spotted at rapper 21 Savage’s “The Player’s Ball” 70’s themed birthday party on October 21.

If Raye wants Meek to come to her birthday, that might not go down until next year being that her birthday is on September 23. Both are seemingly single. Meek announced he was parting ways with his ex Milan Harris, who is also the mother of his youngest son, who is 5 months.

Either way, we will definitely be watching to see how this plays out!