MadameNoire Featured Video

Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence regarding the insensitive Meek Mill lyric that references Kobe Bryant and the tragic helicopter accident the claimed his life as well as the lives of nine others — including the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Unsurprisingly, she appears to be both disturbed and saddened by the Philadelphia rapper’s blatant disrespect.

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Bryant wrote on Instagram. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.”

In case you missed it, on his recent collaboration with Lil Baby. Meek rapped about perishing in a helicopter accident like the late Bryant.

“This b–ch I’m f–kin’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me // Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

In response to Bryant’s criticism, Meek shared that he apologized to her behind the scenes. Apparently, he felt prompted to explain this publically after people began to suggest that he was sending shady subliminal messages to Bryant on his social media pages.

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public,” Meek wrote early Tuesday. “Nothing I say on my page directed to an internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!

To have to grieve such a public and tragic loss and then to have people turn around and behave insensitively for shock value has to be hurtful. Earlier this month, actress Lauren London made headlines after an outlet erroneously reported that she was pregnant with her third child.

“Woke up to some straight bullsh-t,” London tweeted in response to the report. “Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”

“Don’t disturb the peace of the people that need it the most. Ase,” she added.

Sigh.