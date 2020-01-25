Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty And Her Ex Meek Mill Almost Had An Altercation

While out shopping with her husband, Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj ended up in the middle of an unexpected situation. A day of shopping turned into a disaster when she and Petty walked into a West Hollywood store that her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill was also shopping at.

According to The Shade Room, Meek Mill approached Petty and spoke to him about squashing whatever beef they had between them. While Meek was waving the white flag, Petty was not on the same page. Things escalated and the two had a war of words with Minaj also chiming in the background. It’s reported that Petty wanted to fight the Philly rapper instead of letting bygones be bygones. Getting physical wasn’t Meek’s intention and was allegedly heard screaming “I’m a boss!” when Petty was asking for a fight. Security ended up intervening before things gots really ugly.

Considering that both of these men have criminal pasts, a fight would have been a terrible idea. Last year, Meek was able to close a 12-year case against him that was hanging over his head since he was 19-years-old. In 2007, he was hit with gun and drug charges. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor firearm charge in Philadelphia last August and prosecutors dismissed all other charges against him. Petty also has quite the rap sheet, which quickly made headlines after he and Minaj began dating. Back in 1995, he was convicted of attempted rape as a teen and is now a level two registered sex offender. He was accused of using a knife to coerce a girl into sexual intercourse and was sentenced to serve 18 to 54 months in prison. He was later convicted of manslaughter of 2006 as a result of the death of Lamont Robinson in 2002.

After much criticism, Minaj came to her man’s defense.

“He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life,” she tweeted.

Petty, 41, and the “Anaconda” rapper were married on October 21st, 2019.