“Go To Church And Leave Me Alone” Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Talk Abuse Accusations And Her Brother’s Rape Trial In An Ugly Twitter War
After rapper exes Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj ran into one another in Hollywood and exchanged a few words, it was only a matter of time before the brewing, unresolved drama between the two bubbled over. And apparently, today was the day.
It all started with a photoshopped image of Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, photoshopped over a Jimmy Jazz mannequin.
Essentially, it was a dig at Petty’s style and tastes.
In response, Nicki took her own jabs at Meek’s style over the years in a series of Instagram stories.
Immediately, after that Nicki took her grievances to Twitter where the two got into an intense back and forth, attacking each other’s character along the way.
Naturally, Meek wasn’t going to take all of this laying down. And he issued his own response to Nicki’s tweets.
Meek is referring to the recently settled case involving her brother Jelani Maraj who was convicted of raping his then 12-year-old stepdaughter in 2015. As of late January, he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
While Nicki has never publicly addressed her brother’s rape case, she did today in response to Meek.
I guess Nicki is arguing that the victim’s mother asking for money makes the allegation untrue. But her brother’s DNA was found in the child’s pajamas. So whether the child’s mother was trying to get paid or not, is completely irrelevant.
In retort, Meek alluded to the rape charge Nicki’s husband has on his record.
Then finally, coming to his senses, Meek said this:
And there you have it. All types of accusations of abuse on both sides were thrown. I’m sure people will pick their respective sides. Personally, I don’t feel comfortable riding out for either one of them.
What do you make of this drama?