“Go To Church And Leave Me Alone” Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Talk Abuse Accusations And Her Brother’s Rape Trial In An Ugly Twitter War

After rapper exes Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj ran into one another in Hollywood and exchanged a few words, it was only a matter of time before the brewing, unresolved drama between the two bubbled over. And apparently, today was the day.

It all started with a photoshopped image of Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, photoshopped over a Jimmy Jazz mannequin.

Essentially, it was a dig at Petty’s style and tastes.

In response, Nicki took her own jabs at Meek’s style over the years in a series of Instagram stories.

Immediately, after that Nicki took her grievances to Twitter where the two got into an intense back and forth, attacking each other’s character along the way.

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Naturally, Meek wasn’t going to take all of this laying down. And he issued his own response to Nicki’s tweets.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Meek is referring to the recently settled case involving her brother Jelani Maraj who was convicted of raping his then 12-year-old stepdaughter in 2015. As of late January, he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

While Nicki has never publicly addressed her brother’s rape case, she did today in response to Meek.

Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

I guess Nicki is arguing that the victim’s mother asking for money makes the allegation untrue. But her brother’s DNA was found in the child’s pajamas. So whether the child’s mother was trying to get paid or not, is completely irrelevant.

In retort, Meek alluded to the rape charge Nicki’s husband has on his record.

Then finally, coming to his senses, Meek said this:

And there you have it. All types of accusations of abuse on both sides were thrown. I’m sure people will pick their respective sides. Personally, I don’t feel comfortable riding out for either one of them.

What do you make of this drama?