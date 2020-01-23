“Get In The Gym”: LHHATL‘s Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Impressive Weight Loss

We’ve talked previously about Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity‘s attempts to lose weight on the show, and her co-star’s well-meaning but misguided attempts to motivate her to take the process seriously. Being somewhat shamed by a friend to get moving more in the gym and to eat clean obviously didn’t help, but it seems that the 23-year-old has found a regimen and eating plan that works for her. She recently showed off her weight loss to fans on Instagram after starting the year off with healthy habits:

The beauty has actually been sharing videos of herself getting moving in the gym lately. She’s been doing two-a-day workouts here and there, choosing healthier foods (like grapefruits as a snack) and already lost more than 30 pounds.

“Y’all said y’all was gonna meet me at the gym today why y’all keep lying !!!!” she captioned a recent video. “@bodybyted I gotta life 30 more pounds b4 my trip at the end of February.”

Her trainer, @bodybyted, who is presently working with hairstylist and LHHATL star Shekinah Jo too, publicly lauded Tokyo on his own Instagram page for her discipline and dedication to her goals.

“@tokyoxvanity ain’t been playing lately, following her meal plan and staying consistent with her workouts, sometimes doing 2 workouts per day.”

“Me and shawty @tokyoxvanity came in 2020 playing no games,” he shared as the caption to a photo of Tokyo’s results. “Dropping 16-25 pounds per month is the goal for the next 6 months.”

While Tokyo hasn’t shared her actual goals in terms of how many pounds she wants to drop, she has jokingly, in her straightforward way, inspired her more than two million followers to get active with her. She captioned a sweaty video of herself, “The fat is crying again today byeeeeeee you gotta get the f–k ASAP,” she wrote. “I’m trying to look good sucking d–k naked.”

“Again, this gym sh-t is ghetto as f–k,” she joked in the video clip. “But if I did not go today, ain’t gon’ make it tomorrow. It’s a new day. Get in the gym.”

Check out more clips of Tokyo training vigorously and get inspired.