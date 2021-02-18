MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada are friendly again. That’s the only reason for Jenn’s recent antics, which involve her taking shots at former ally and Basketball Wives co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu.

Jenn and Evelyn, who go into Season 9 saying they’re above the drama and changed people, tweeted about episode two of the show and called out a co-star for renting the property she was filming in. It all started when Evelyn, who won’t film with OG but talks about her on the show (and now online), decided to indirectly come for her on Twitter writing, “It’s the fake house/fake storyline for me” and “Make it make sense.”

When people initially thought she might be taking shots at Jenn, Evelyn replied, “My previous ‘house’ tweet has nothing to do with Jennifer #BasketballWives LET ME CLARIFY THAT!”

Jenn, giddy to be back in Evelyn’s good graces and known to get messy when they’re on good terms replied, “That damn part!!! We don’t rent we buy as Jay Z said…” She also tweeted a similar message saying, “Whew it’s the lies and the rented house for me.” And while Ev took her shots without directing them at who they were intended for, when asked “who got the rented house,” Jennifer boldly replied “Started with an O and ends with a G.”

It didn’t take long for OG to find out about the comments, and she went directly at Jennifer in her Instagram Stories (courtesy of The Basketball Wives Tea):

When Jenn was asked to address the fake jet photos she took, she said, “It’s nothing to address! If you shop at Fred Segal and not Santee Alley you know what is it [sic]…She should address production renting her a house for $30k for 2 days because she can’t film in her real house where she resides…Oh did she break ground for that house yet????”

This response isn’t a surprise considering Jenn won’t even date a man with a Movado watch.

OG took things a step further after that, sharing a message, allegedly from Jennifer, where the Basketball Wives vet complained in the past about production’s accommodations for her. OG captioned the screenshot (and I’m not typing it the way she does, chile), “See I’m trying to chill…but this tired a– brown noser wants it..so let’s talk facts: The girl is mad because what is in the budget for me..is not in the budget for you..remember you were fired & came back groveling in Season 7..Do you really wanna talk it..#Rhetorical…Beggars can’t be choosers.”

OG followed up with a tweet that read, “After 10 years of being a professional brown nose..you’re still stuck in a standard contract…girl bye…Let’s see if they can go an episode without mentioning my name…”

As for Jenn, she tried to clarify that she doesn’t have an issue with people renting homes, but rather, “It’s when you have production rent you a house and you fronting like it’s yours!!!”

We’re in a pandemic. I just want to remind you that people are out of work, folks in Texas have pipes filled with water bursting in their homes and no heat, and thousands are still dying of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, these people are being bourgeoise on Twitter about who is renting a home for Basketball Wives production to film in and who actually owns their residence. It’s the tone-deafness for me.