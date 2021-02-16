MadameNoire Featured Video

Ever since Ogom Chijindu (OG) joined the cast of “Basketball Wives,” she’s made it hot for the veteran members of the franchise—from the top down to the bottom.

Fans may remember that things came to a head when OG accused Evelyn Lozada of being a colorist and a “racist bigot” after Lozada allegedly likened OG to a monkey via her Instagram stories.

Lozada was so pressed by the news that she attempted to sue OG for defamation of character but had been unsuccessful in serving her. She claimed that OG’s comments about her being racist caused her to lose endorsement deals and resulted in additional harassment online.

Now, over a year later, OG is sharing her thoughts about Lozada’s lawsuit and perhaps the real reason why her co-star might have lost brand deals.

During an interview with Storm Monroe, OG said:

“There’s only so much amount of crap a person’s going to take before they’re like, ‘Listen, this is what you guys are doing. I’m giving you an opportunity to address it. I don’t run from any kind of conversation, whether it’s a pleasant one or an uncomfortable one. What I don’t like is when I bring it up and everybody has a platform and a moment to address it, you call me all kinds of names. And then, once you get backlash, once people are saying we’ve been saying this. This has been an ongoing issue. And now you’re feeling uncomfortable. It’s been almost two years now. My number’s still the same. You could have made a public apology if you felt compelled to do it. You didn’t feel compelled to do it.”

“If you’re running around—­excuse my French. I mean the world saw it–patting your p*$$y in front of everybody. You think me addressing you for what I see you to be, which in my opinion is a racist—I’m entitled to my opinion. Everybody’s got an opinion. She had many opinions about me behind my back. The problem is I countered that with facts. There’s plenty of facts and the world will see it eventually.”

OG also said that while she was willing to film with her costar and discuss the problems they have with one another, everyone did not share that same sentiment.

“I will tell you this. I never, at any point in time, refused to film with anyone. I was completely ready to tackle and try to find resolution in any way, shape or form, if that was possible. I had to work within the constraints of finding out that four other people did not want to film with me, two of which eventually came around. Two of which I never saw the entire time we started filming. I want to put that out there.”

You can listen to OG’s full interview in the video below.