Jessica White Professed Her Undying Love For Nick Cannon…And We Have Questions

Nick Cannon’s relationship history is long. And he hasn’t been shy about sharing the women who’ve been a part of his life, on his arm, and in his bed.

One of them is model, Jessica White.

The two were first linked to one another at the beginning 2015, shortly after Cannon and his first and only wife, Mariah Carey separated from one another. They kept a relatively low profile because their divorce wasn’t finalized.

But by the summer of that year, the two were over.

And while it seemed to end amicably, that changed when Nick Cannon released his song, “Jessica (Remix),” in which he rapped, in great detail about their sex life.

White claimed that she was hurt and betrayed by Cannon’s lyrics.

But that was back in 2016. And perhaps now, nearly four years later, things have changed.

Because today, White is singing a different tune.

Earlier today, she posted a picture of them both looking deeply in love…or lust.

People participate in gimmicky photo shoots with their exes all the time. But it was White’s caption that caused me to raise an eyebrow.

“Always been the love of my life always will be. REAL love can never be broken. You are me and I am you for eternity @nickcannon you are a king always remember that sh*t.”

White made sure to turn off the comments so y’all can keep your opinions to yourself.

Apparently, in addition to the love she has for Cannon, this photo and several others are a part of a special forthcoming project. Those photos are even more salacious.

In an earlier post, she captioned it, “Protect our Black kings at all costs.”

That’s nice. But what would have been truly lovely if Cannon had been looking out for White’s protection when he talked about putting “the whole 12 in her” or waxed poetic about oral sex skills.

The two weren’t together when the song was released and White expressed her feelings of hurt and betrayal hearing the song.

“… I was in love with a man who has shown absolutely no respect for me in his new song. I never do this but personally, I’m hurt over the song and feel betrayed…”

I want to know how she went from betrayal to calling this man the love of her life, when there has not been even a mention of a public apology, which would be appropriate because Cannon released his song to the world.

There were rumors that the two began seeing one another in 2018.

Based on White’s posts, perhaps there was some validity to them. But as for his part, Cannon has said nothing.

And while social media posts don’t mean everything and certainly don’t tell the full story, it would be nice to know that White’s feelings aren’t unrequited.

What do you make of White’s declarations?