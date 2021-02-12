MadameNoire Featured Video

After a clip resurfaced earlier this week where YouTuber and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member LaToya Ali called an ex-best friend of hers “ghetto” with “Donkey Kong lips,” today the star posted a public apology to viewers and fans. Even though the apology read as sincere to some, her fellow new RHOA castmates have still been calling her out and throwing shade.

“First and foremost,” Latoya’s message began, “I would like to apologize for the triggering language that I used in a video clip that surfaced from seven years ago. Despite the fact that my intent was not to cause harm or to offend black women, I did just that. I am a proud black woman and I think all black women are valid and beautiful. I was ignorant to the fact that my words were perpetuating inherent biases and anti-blackness that we as Black people deal with every day. With that said, ignorance is not an excuse. I have learned and grown exponentially since then, particularly within the last year. Those words do not reflect the woman I am today, and again I am truly sorry and sincerely apologetic for the hurt that I have caused.”

In case you didn’t catch it, LaToya signed the message as “LaToya Howard,” hinting at the fact that her long divorce to her ex Adam Ali has officially been finalized.

LaToya’s apology follows an interview fellow RHOA newbie Falynn Guobiadia did recently, where she spoke on her personal experiences with LaToya on the show thus far, all of which have been negative. If you recall, from the time LaToya and Falynn met each other, the pair immediately seemed to get off on the wrong foot. It all started when Falynn invited a handful of the ladies into her home, and almost immediately after meeting her, LaToya blatantly said Falynn looked like the type to only date rich older men, simultaneously insulting Falynn’s husband Simon (who happens to be older). Additionally, LaToya also vocalized her issue with Falynn staying with Simon in a separate cabin instead of bunking with the rest of the girls, while joining the ladies on their beachy getaway trip in South Carolina.

After watching clips from the interview, which can be viewed above, seemingly being mad Falynn implied jealousy must be at the core of her behavior, LaToya hopped in the comments of the clips and shadily asked her co-star, “What exactly do you do?”

That’s when Falynn decided to clap back with a little message detailing her impressive resume, and her proudly “BLACK” family, as a jab towards LaToya’s colorist video. Falynn wrote, “Well since I have some time today… I own a petroleum logistics company that I started before the age of 30. I am a real estate investor. I paint abstract art. I carry a successful BLACK man’s legacy. I raise my BLACK husband’s BLACK sons. Oh and side note, my BLACK husband has big lips too. I thought a little girl with a colorist issue said something. Stay well and God bless 🙏🏾.”

Wanting to add in her two cents, cast member and other RHOA newbie Drew Sidora took the time out of her day today to comment on LaToya’s apology. Earlier today the actress tweeted, “A leopard doesn’t change it’s spots,” while later adding, “You should not come for a culture and make fun of our lips and try to apologize and save your brand …”

Overall, LaToya doesn’t seem to be out of the hot seat just yet, especially amongst the other newbies of the RHOA cast. With everything said and done, even though she apologized, the possibility of her getting a peach next season is now more than ever a distant reality.