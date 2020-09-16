“It’s A Toxic Environment:” YouTube Star LaToya Ali Opens Up About Her Impending Divorce

YouTube star and reported “Real Housewives of Atlanta” newcomer is opening up to fans about her impending divorce from her estranged husband, Adam Ali, and from the sounds of it, things are anything but amicable.

“I’ve kinda been closed off and getting some counsel from therapists and from God and what I’m going through is so hard,” Ali began to explain in a YouTube video titled, “Separation.”

The 33-year-old mother of three went on to reveal that while Adam was the one who initiated the divorce this time around, she was actually the first to file. However, after experiencing some complications with her pregnancy, she decided to abandon the proceedings. Despite the fact that Ali did not initiate this time around, she admits that it’s the right decision for her family.

“I just don’t feel that love connection, that genuine love in my marriage. Yes, we’ve built amazing businesses together. I’m missing that connection, that genuine love, I’m missing that friendship from my partner,” she said.

Currently, the social media influencer has plans to move out of the home she shares with Adam along with their three children.

“It’s not good for my family to see. You can see it, you can feel it. We have to work on what we’re going through in separate places. It’s a toxic environment. The kids can feel it,” she said.

As previously reported, LaToya is believed to be joining the cast of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alongside actress Drew Sidora. According to some reports, Ali has experienced some obstacles with filming as a result of Adam not wanting certain aspects of their lives to be featured on the series; however, the pair was recently spotted having dinner with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. Only time will.