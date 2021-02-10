MadameNoire Featured Video

YouTuber and newbie to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, LaToya Ali is coming under fire for a clip that’s resurfaced of a past “storytime” video the star posted where she described her ex-friend in a way many are finding to be problematic.

Even though LaToya took down the full video from her YouTube account, which was titled “STORYTIME: THE TIME I BEAT UP MY BEST FRIEND,” online users already screen recorded the most questionable part of the video. In a now-viral clip shared via Twitter, Ali describes her former friend in what some are calling a colorist and anti-black tone.

“This girl is super ghetto,” the YouTuber began. “She has huge Donkey Kong lips. Y’all just close your eyes. Just Imagine a face with two pillowcases as lips. Now open your eyes. She wore single braids and every time she would swing her hair, a braid would fall out. You see that braid that’s just lingering around in your neighborhood, yea it’s probably hers.”

In the replies to the video, speaking on how LaToya pinpointed her ex-friend’s physical appearance to tear her down, one user wrote, “She uses her features to describe what makes her ghetto? White supremacist in light-skinned Black face.” Meanwhile, another said, “I used to watch her when I was younger but never paid attention. I’m happy y’all are bringing this up and addressing the issue. I really do hope this video does not promote young black girls to hate their BEAUTIFUL black features.”

With the reunion of season 13 said to be filming within the next couple of days, many are calling on Andy Cohen to not only confront LaToya about the video, but to also ensure that YouTube star doesn’t secure a peach for next season. Some don’t want LaToya to return to cast in at all.

To be real, many have noted the mean girl vibe LaToya has been giving off on RHOA this season anyway, so it’s not surprising to see that mean streak showing up in a clip from her past. That being said, it’s still sad and really disappointing to see her tear down another Black woman’s appearance based on typical and anti-black stereotypes, especially a woman she previously called her friend. As of now, things definitely aren’t looking good for the YouTuber, and only time will tell whether this clip will cost her a peach amongst the RHOA ladies next season.