Last night on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, actress Drew Sidora finally took a stand against Youtube star LaToya Ali. After weeks of LaToya taking jabs at Drew’s appearance behind her back, Drew finally said enough was enough and warned LaToya that she wasn’t the one to mess with.

Since LaToya came onto the RHOA scene this season, she hasn’t left the best or most memorable impression. Besides being Kenya’s new ally on the show, one thing we know about LaToya is that she has taken every opportunity that comes her way to talk smack about Drew, the cast’s other newbie. Over the course of the season, LaToya has seemed to find Drew’s wigs in particular as a very easy target for shade.

To keep it real, many of the “quarantine wigs” we’ve seen on Drew so far have been a mess. That being said, none of them have warranted the relentless and mean-spirited comments LaToya has been throwing her way. During yesterday’s episode, things escalated between the ladies during the beach vacay the ladies took. When Drew took a tiny jab at LaToya by referencing the YouTube star’s husband amidst their impending divorce, LaToya snapped back by asking the actress if she wanted to talk about her own husband instead.

“But Drew, can we talk about your ‘struggling’ husband?” LaToya asked while grabbing at Drew by the arm.

“You don’t know nothing about my ‘struggling’ husband though,” Drew quickly replied.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation before things got even more heated, the other ladies made an effort to separate LaToya and Drew completely. They then chastised LaToya for almost making the argument a physical one.

“What’s the hand thing?” Drew asked about the YouTube star latching onto her. Speaking to LaToya directly, the actress continued, “The last b*tch that grabbed me found her head rammed in a d*mn gate. Don’t f*ck with me, I’m from Chicago, b*tch.”

In her confessional, Drew addressed LaToya further by saying “One thing you will not do girl, is you will never, ever put your hands on me.”

To be honest, between her too close too fast relationship with Kenya and her random fixation on Drew, LaToya has been giving weird and obsessive vibes. Even though she does bring some drama to the show, which spices things up, her mean-girl tactic of constantly putting down Drew’s appearance is disappointing to see, especially coming from a grown woman in her thirties. We’re still being mean girls at that age?

It’s hard to see where LaToya’s attitude towards Drew comes from. Could it be because she’s jealous Drew has a peach while she was just brought onto the show as a friend? Is it because she thinks throwing Drew under the bus might boost her chances of being the newbie that meshes best with the cast? Or, is it simply because LaToya just likes being Kenya’s mini-me and a bully? Who knows at this point.

Whatever LaToya’s reasoning is for being petty, during last night’s episode Drew proved that she wasn’t going to take anymore mess from the vlogger and it was great to see. After LaToya shadily offered Drew a new custom wig as a “gift,” Drew calmly gave LaToya an autographed headshot of herself as a gift back since LaToya was clearly a “fan.”