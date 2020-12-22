Beauty Of 5: A Mayvenn Hairstylist On The Wig Trends You’ll See In 2021

The year 2020 has brought a lot of change into our lives, from working from home becoming the new normal, salons being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, and people gaining more time than ever to experiment with their look. It feels hard to know how to style our hair on our own or even to know what to do with it when you’re constantly at home. What’s the point of blowing out your natural hair tonight if your virtual workout class tomorrow morning is just going to sweat it out? Should you bother fluffing out your “day one” braid out so you can achieve that “day five” volume for your big meeting? So many questions.

It’s been hard adjusting to this new way of life, and our hair, hair styling and hair routines haven’t been exempt from all the ongoing change.

With those factors in mind, wigs are a really good go-to option. They serve as a protective style (when you’re taking care of you hair underneath of course), give you the freedom to switch up your look whenever you choose, and most importantly, they give you the flexibility to adjust your look to your lifestyle. Because versatility is key moving forward, I spoke with Brittany Johnson, a licensed hairstylist and senior content manager for Mayvenn Hair, about the top wig trends to keep on your radar for 2021.

Trend 1: Going Ginger

With Rihanna and SZA making headway for this trend in recent years, ginger colored hair is staying around for the new year, too. According to Johnson, ginger is “one of those colors that still feels fun and fresh.” Also, similar colors like “strawberry, reddish blonde, and auburn tones are a way for people to try going lighter without committing to going salon blonde.”

With any colored hair, upkeep is crucial so that the hair doesn’t feel damaged and the color lasts as long as possible. When asked for tips on how best to maintain a ginger colored wig, she said, “For upkeep I think one of the most important things is just making sure your styling products are color safe. Red, even though it’s super fun, is one color that fades quickest so just making sure that your shampoos, co-washes, and everything you’re using is sulfate free and color safe is going to do a huge job in keeping that color for longer.”