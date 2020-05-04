3 Casual Quarantine Hairstyles To Get You Through The Week

While stay-at-home orders are beginning to lift across the country, many hairstylists still aren’t comfortable opening the doors to their salons, leaving us to fend for ourselves when it comes to our strands for at least another week. It goes without saying that health is more important than hair, but seven weeks into social-distancing, you might be at your wit’s end. Whatever weave you may have had in, surely needs to come out. And if you started quarantine with braids, you’ve likely removed them by now.

In lieu of being able to get a professionally done protective style, Celebrity hair artist Nai’vasha put together a few looks that will at least sustain you for the week. While you do need to be able to braid for two of them, the focus is less on perfection and more on protection. So feel free to get as neat or as messy as you like with these options, but be sure to pay attention to the Emerge hair products suggested by the brand ambassador to ensure your strands stay healthy and hydrated no matter which look you choose.

Cornrows