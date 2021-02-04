Usually, on the days after the wedding there isn’t all that much to talk about as the couples are still a bit reserved around one another as they learn the ins and outs of their new spouse. But this season there is one character bringing the drama. And although it’s painful to watch the results of his actions, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t glued to the screen every time he comes around.

But Chris is not the only on the show. So we’re going to briefly touch on the other couples before doing a deeper dive into the dynamics between Chris and Paige. Check it all out below and on the following pages.

Clara and Ryan

I have to say, I’m interested to see why the experts matched these two. I understand that opposites attract and people need to be with people who are going to challenge them in one way or another. But with these two…I wonder if it’s too much, too fast, too soon. Clara talks a lot. And apparently, even chatters and walks about in her sleep. For someone who is cool with quiet time, that could get old. Thankfully, Ryan seems like a patient man.

The bigger issue is that these two don’t seem to see eye to eye when it comes to religion and what role it will play in their lives going forward. Clara is burnt out on the church and doesn’t agree with organized religion. Meanwhile, Ryan’s family is deeply entrenched. And from what I see, Ryan wants his children to grow up in the church.

We’ll see how this plays out.