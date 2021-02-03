MadameNoire Featured Video

Marc Daly’s marriage to Kenya Moore may be over, but apparently, his reality TV tenure is just getitng started. According to Bossip, the restauranteur is working on a new reality show alongside a celebrity co-star.

The series will be set in Brooklyn and laser in on Black-owned businesses, restaurant management, and love. There have also been whispers that Daly may be introducing a new love interest on the show.

Daly recently released a statement to MadameNoire explaining his decision to end his marriage to Moore. Ironically, he went public with the news during the pageant queen’s 50th birthday weekend.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom. As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a “Community Hub” where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I’m blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community. Peace and love, Marc Daly.”

This is the second time that the SoCo restaurant owner has announced plans to divorce. The couple made a similar announcement in September of 2019, but later made attempts to reconcile. Daly and Moore tied the knot in August 2017 during a low-key wedding ceremony in St. Lucia. They welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn Daly, the following year.

Would you be interested in seeing Daly star in his own reality show?