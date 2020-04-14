“When You’re Married, You Have To Try Everything To Stay Together”: Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Are Working On Their Marriage

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are trying to give their marriage another shot after announcing plans to divorce. On Sunday night’s episode, Moore invited Cynthia Bailey to her home as she proceeded to pack her estranged husband’s belongings, but shortly after, Daly told her that he didn’t want to break up.

“I did start to box them up and then, in his true fashion, he came back and was like, ‘I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage,'” Moore revealed during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”.

The former pageant queen shared that she is also interested in making amends with her estranged husband, but only on certain terms.

“Yeah, if he’s going to be a changed person, yes. If he’s going to be the Marc that you’ve seen, no,” she explained.

While Moore seems to be open to moving forward with the reconciliation, the reality star is doing so cautiously.

“He wants to work on the marriage. He wants to be a better person,” said Kenya. “I think when you’re married, you have to try everything to stay together and if you exhaust everything, you will have your answer.”

In September, Kenya announced the couple’s separation just one day after the restaurateur had an explosive meltdown at his charity event.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage,” Moore said in a statement. “My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Daly also released a separate statement, which read:

“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

The news came as a shock to many; however, once the couple made their debut during the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the highly visible fractures that existed within their marriage were difficult for fans to ignore. Hopefully, these two are able to have a meaningful reconciliation and keep their family together.